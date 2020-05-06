How will Vermont towns deal with influx of summer visitors, residents?

Gov. Phil Scott has ordered all who arrive in Vermont from out of state to self-isolate for 14 days. But can we expect visitors and returning Vermonters to follow those orders?

File photo

And how are small towns bracing for summer influxes? Vermont's population typically grows by 5%-6% during the summer.

State officials told our media partners at Seven Days they expect the increase to be as high as 10% this year. That equates to potentially 60,000 more people-- many from coronavirus hot spots in the region-- living here soon.

Courtney Lamdin wrote the story for Seven Days. She told our Celine McArthur what she learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Lamdin's article in Seven Days.