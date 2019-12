CBS News has been polling Americans on the impeachment inquiry since it began and it appears the new numbers aren't really moving voters across party lines.

Darren Perron spoke with CBS elections and survey director Anthony Salvanto to take a deeper dive into the numbers and what they mean for candidates planning to take on the president next fall.

You can see Anthony Salvanto's full analysis coming up this Sunday on Channel 3's 'You Can Quote Me' at 7:30 a.m.