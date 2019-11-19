How working from home benefits employer, employee

Dakota Smith's work commute is only to his living room on this day. He's a chief strategy officer at the travel site Hopper and works from home one or two days a week.

"The benefits are productivity, you know, so having the time to focus at home free from the distractions of an open-plan office space," Smith said.

Some employees at Hopper work remotely every day and it's part of a growing trend. Many major companies don't require employees to come to the office. LinkedIn estimates since 2016, there has been a 78 percent increase in job postings that mention work flexibility.

"The phenomena we are studying is what I call work from anywhere," said Raj Choudhury, an associate professor at Harvard Business School.

Choudhury was part of a Harvard Business School study that found remote work not only allows for a flexible schedule but workers are often more productive than their in-office colleagues. And they save money from not having to commute and can live in more affordable areas.

"So, I want to work for these really cool tech companies in Silicon Valley but I can't afford the rent over there. Now, you don't have to," Choudhury said.

Smith says he gets more done at home.

"I perceive myself to be more productive," he said. "Probably around 20 to 25 percent more productive."

But he wouldn't want to do it every day.

"I enjoy seeing my colleagues and co-workers and the camaraderie from actually interacting in the office space," Smith said.

For him, that's the only downside and he believes remote work can be a win-win for the employer and employee.