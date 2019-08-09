How you can get a behind-the-scenes look at Vermont farms

Open Farm Week is rolling along and the Philo Ridge Farm, along with other farms around the state, is giving tours to show visitors their day-to-day operations.

"Open Farm Week is just like a further opportunity to showcase again what we do here at Philo Ridge and really have a broader impact and getting people through the doors and through the market and out into the farms and into the fields," said Mike Kirk, the head butcher.

Open Farm Week goes beyond just showing residents what farmers do, it also teaches visitors the hidden struggles and jobs that they don't see when driving by their local farm.

"We move our beef cows once a day. We have two herds of them right now," said Ian Johnson, the livestock manager.

"We have 40 different crops to move around and we're harvesting everything," crew member Molly Bulger said.

"And we're feeding the pigs and moving them around as well," Johnson said.

Visitors at Philo Ridge are happy to be brought in on the process.

"It's unbelievable. I mean, I think that one of the most valuable, most important things about farming is inviting the community in to understand and share in the landscape, and there's so much to explore on this property," said Brian Morgan, a visitor from Hudson Valley, New York.

While Open Farm Week lasts one week out of the year, the Philo Ridge Farm keeps tours going on year-round.

"People come from all ilks and so they ask a wide variety of questions, and it's always interesting to hear where people are coming from and like how that might influence the questions that they ask when they're on the farm," Bulger said.

"It's an overall great feeling learning and understanding what farming is, or what it can be, or what it takes to produce a pound of beef or a pound of veggies," Kirk said.

Tours are held daily at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. All residents and out-of-staters are invited to come by and look in on the farming operations.

Open Farm Week runs from Aug. 9-15. Click here for more information.