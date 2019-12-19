How you can get a free lesson in winter wildlife ecology

Nature is full of life in spring and summer, and it wows us with foliage in the fall. But how does wildlife make it through the winter?

You have a chance to learn from wildlife biologists and foresters about the ecology of winter wildlife this Saturday afternoon. Vermont Fish and Wildlife is hosting a free, public walk in the Hinesburg Town Forest from 1 to 3 p.m.

Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper and Wildlife Biologist Andrea Shortsleeve are organizing the walk. They spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what people can expect on the wildlife walk and more. Watch the video for the full interview.