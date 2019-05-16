How you can help Burlington tree restoration efforts

You can help the city of Burlington plant trees and shrubs.

Thursday, the mayor, Audubon Vermont and city parks officials gathered in Oakledge Park to praise the city's tree restoration efforts. Four years in, they've planted 4,600 native trees and shrubs.

This year alone, they're aiming for more than 1,500 new ones-- 455 of those in Oakledge Park.

That new growth is expected to also help bird species in the area.

"Through this work, these lands will work much better in terms of water filtration and erosion control, and in terms of providing habitat for birds and pollinators," said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

"This kind of planting, thinking about biodiversity and birds is important. It's important to the city. This is a city that's actually an amazing hotspot of biodiversity," said David Mears of Audubon Vermont.

If you want to get involved, the group's last community planting session is this Sunday at Oakledge Park from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Click here for more information.