How you can help keep black bears wild

Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants your help to keep black bears wild.

You can help by removing any potential food sources that cause bears to associate people with food.

Game wardens are receiving complaints of bear-human conflicts already this spring. In previous years, there were fewer until about May and June.

In one instance a Richmond, multiple attempts were made to stop a bear from killing sheep and destroying farm property but the bear eventually had to be put down. Wildlife officials say another bear had to be taken in Moretown, too. Wardens are also tracking two problem bears in the southern part of the state, in Quechee and Shrewsbury.

Tom Rogers of Vermont Fish and Wildlife joined our Galen Ettlin to talk about the problem, how you can help keep bears wild and what to do if you encounter a bear. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more from Vermont Fish and Wildlife on living with black bears.