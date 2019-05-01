How you can help learning with laughter

You can help support a local cause through laughter this week.

Andrew Knox and Steve Waltien both grew up in Shelburne and today are professional performers. They've come home this week to support the Stern Center, which diagnoses learning disabilities and teaches clients techniques for success, by performing in a special event.

The comedians joined our Galen Ettlin to talk about their careers and the event. Watch the video for the full interview.

There are four Laughter for Learning shows at ArtsRiot in Burlington-- two Thursday and two on Friday. Tickets cost $20. Click here for more details.