Medical teams in Plattsburgh are looking for donations of supplies and blood.

According to a spokesperson with the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, here's how you can help:

1. Practice social distancing

2. Donate new supplies like N-95 masks, bleach and hand sanitizer.

3. Donate blood, as the Adirondack Regional Blood Center is running low on several blood types.

4. The Foundation of CVPH is asking for donations to buy iPads to help people connect virtually.