How you can help the state of Vermont track ticks

Vermont ranks number two in the country for Lyme disease and the CDC says it's common in certain areas here. So, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture wants you to be part of the Passive Tick Surveillance Project.

It's a study to help the agency understand tick density, distribution and the possible detection of new species.

If you find a tick on yourself, others, pets or anywhere else, you can donate it to science. Carefully remove the tick using a pair of tweezers and a lot of patience. Then mail the tick in a crush-proof container to the Agency of Agriculture.

The agency reminds you to protect yourself by wearing long pants and sleeves, tucking your pants into your socks, wearing an EPA-approved insect repellent, showering and checking yourself after you've been outside.

Click here for more information on ticks and how you can help with the Passive Tick Surveillance Project.