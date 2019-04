A 2017 survey shows 6 million Americans misused prescription drugs. And most people got those drugs from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Saturday, April 27, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

You can drop off expired or unused prescriptions at locations near you, so they can be destroyed.

The DEA has a web page where you can enter your ZIP code to find the closest drop-off sites. Click here to visit it.