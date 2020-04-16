Howard Center still offering support during the pandemic

A recent poll found 45 percent of Americans say the pandemic has affected their mental health.

Now, the Howard Center in Vermont is making sure you know which services are still available to you.

A spokesperson says although in person visits have been reduced, their support line is still up with people ready to take your call. That number can be accessed at 802-488-6000.

Heads of the Howard Center say the stay-at-home order puts stress on those addicted to drugs and their recovery services are still running.

Sterile syringes are still being given out as well as Narcan.