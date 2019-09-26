Howard Center files lawsuit against opioid industry

The nonprofit agency that provides drug treatment and other services in Chittenden County is suing the drug industry.

The Howard Center filed a lawsuit in state Superior Court against 21 opioid drug manufacturers, distributors and retailers, saying they got thousands of people hooked on drugs and caused "extraordinary economic damages."

"We intend to vigorously pursue this and we hope that by being in state court we might actually have an opportunity to get to trial within two to three years," said the Howard Center's Bob Bick.

The Howard Center opened the first methadone treatment clinic program in 2002. Seventeen years later, they have opened more opioid help centers and created programs not only for those who use, but for family members impacted by the drugs.

Bick says the state and their organization have experienced financial loss because of the added caseload and they want the drug industry to pay up. He could not tell us exactly how much money the opioid crisis has cost them.

Bick says there are still many active opiate users who began abusing them after taking prescribed opioids. "We're not talking about what has happened historically and the economic impact of that but looking forward to say what do we continue to deal with for many years to come," he said.

The lawsuit includes dozens of defendants Bick says are primarily responsible for bringing prescription drugs to Vermont and causing the current epidemic. WCAX reached out to a few of those companies for a comment, including Johnson & Johnson, CVS Health and Wal-Mart. They did not respond.

Purdue Phrama, the maker of OxyContin, is not on the list. Bick says that since the company filed for bankruptcy, they could not include them.

The cost of the legal action is not expected to impact any of the services they currently provide.

