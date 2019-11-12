Howard Center to hold discussion on merits of CBD

CBD -- you've probably heard of it. You've probably seen products at the stores that have it. And you may have heard people swear by it as a cure for a variety of ailments ranging from anxiety to chronic pain to epilepsy -- even cancer. But is it really? And what research is there to support those claims?

That's the topic of a discussion Tuesday at the Howard Center moderated by the center's chief medical officer, Dr. Sandra Steingard.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Steingard about the forum.

The panel presentation is part of the Howard Center's Community Education Series. It takes takes place Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Dealer.com, 1 Howard Street, Burlington