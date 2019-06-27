Howard Dean on Democratic debates, Bernie Sanders

New Hampshire is the first real test at the polls for the Democratic candidates. Bernie Sanders won there in 2016. But Joe Biden leads Sanders in the latest Real Clear Politics average 29 percent to 16 percent.

Our Roger Garrity asked former Vermont governor and Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean what he makes of that.

Howard Dean: I just think there's so many in the race. You know, I mean last time, Bernie got to what Bernie does best, which is run against an establishment candidate and there wasn't anybody else really in the race. This time, there's a lot to choose from and I wouldn't be worried if I were Bernie. You know, this is a big field, he's still, last I saw, second or third in the field... You know, this has a long way to go. He can raise plenty of money. He has a very strong message. So, I don't make much of it. Anybody talks about the polls at this stage really is just blather for talk shows. I mean that's about all it is.

Reporter Roger Garrity: You and the other-- most of the other Democrats in Vermont-- big name Democrats did not support Bernie in 2016. What about this time around?

Howard Dean: I think that depends. I'm not supporting anybody until the second round of ballots if there is one because I'm running the data collection system that we, hopefully the Democrats are gonna use. They asked me to come back and do that, it's a very complicated. We're about eight years behind the Republicans and you've gotta catch up. So, I feel very strongly and I did when I was chairman, the DNC should not put their finger on the scales, which means I'm not going to endorse anybody until I have to vote if I have to vote as a superdelegate. I don't get to vote the first time but I will get to vote in the second round if there is one.

Roger Garrity: Certainly Sanders supporters feel that's what happened in 2017.

Howard Dean: I think the Sanders supporters are right! I think the DNC did put their finger on the scale and I think that was outrageous and they shouldn't have done it. And the people running the DNC shouldn't have done it.