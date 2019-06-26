Howard Dean weighs in on Democratic presidential debates

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean was himself once a presidential candidate and he ran the Democratic National Committee from 2005 until 2009. Our Roger Garrity asked him if he agrees with the way the DNC divided up the candidates over two nights.

Howard Dean: I do. There are zillions of people who run for president every year, most of the time you never hear about them and a lot of them are just vanity candidates. If you don't have a grassroots organization and you can't build one, then you probably can't run for president. There are some great people running and some of them didn't get in the debate... Steve Bullock is one of them, the governor of Montana. But he started really late, he knew he had to start late because his Legislature got out late. So, I do support the methodology and I also support the idea of not putting all the A-team and the B-team like the Republicans did, mixing them all up. And these debates are really important, especially for the people nobody's heard much about.

Roger Garrity: How important is it at this stage... are people going to be watching and paying attention?

Howard Dean: They sure are. They are going to want to see if any of these candidates nobody's heard much about excites them. They're not locked into any particular candidate right now. They want to beat Donald Trump more than anything else. Two-thirds of the voters are gonna just vote for whoever can beat Trump. And the other third are going to pick someone who's like them ideologically. So this gives a chance-- it gives a chance for the top people to show what they're made of. And it also, unfortunately for them, gives them a chance to make a mistake, which is always the problem in a debate. But the lower tier of people-- which is the majority of people who are on the stage who people don't know have a great chance to say something. They cannot say 18 things. They get to say one thing and they have to say it four or five times so people remember who they are.

Roger Garrity: Will we see a winnowing of the field after these debates? Or is that too early?

Howard Dean: No, not yet, it's too early. You're gonna see a winnowing of the field before the votes are cast because you have to raise about $20 million minimum to get to the starting line in Iowa... We spent $30-- and that was 15 years ago-- just in Iowa. It is very expensive and is very hard to organize. I, for example, when I was chair of the DNC, I knew (Barack) Obama could be president when he beat Hillary (Clinton) in Iowa... If you could manage that kind of an organization to do that, then you could be president.

Roger Garrity: There's already kind of a top tier-- five or six candidates who have emerged, they're getting more media coverage, their poll numbers are better, maybe raising a little more money. Is it impossible for people lower down to catch up at this point?

Howard Dean: Absolutely not. I expect there to be two or three more that make their way into the top tier.

Roger Garrity: We did see in the Republican battle last time around, every other week there was somebody new who was the front-runner, and as soon as they were the front-runner, they stepped on their tongue and got booted and there's sort of that danger in that, as well.

Howard Dean: There is, yeah, there is. I mean, I was the front-runner-- we didn't start the debates until I was the front-runner in 2004 and I was the target every day from all five of them who were legitimate candidates.

Roger Garrity: That's, I guess, that's the problem. You're the target when you're the front-runner. We're seeing some of that right now. Joe Biden seeing some of that right now.

Howard Dean: Right, Joe Biden is seeing that and if you make a mistake, as he did the other day, then you're gonna pay a price for that. If somebody makes a mistake like that at the bottom tier, they don't pay a price. But they have to say something to get them in the top tier.