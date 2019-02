It's a busy time in the world of U.S. politics. From this week's State of the Union speech, to the daily announcements of Democratic candidates lining up to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

From the Vermont Statehouse to the governor's desk, to his 2004 run for president, and leading the Democratic National Committee, former Vermont governor Howard Dean is no stranger to politics.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Howard Dean about his observations of the current political scene.