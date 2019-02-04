Hudson Headwaters Health Network opens in Plattsburgh

After four years of planning, the Hudson Headwaters Health Network has officially opened doors in Plattsburgh.

The federally funded nonprofit works to help those insured and not insured get their medical needs filled. It is one of 18 health centers across the North Country.

The health network specializes in primary care and outpatient services but the company also has behavioral health specialists, nutritionists and care managers to help people navigate community resources available to them.

The building is owned by CVPH. They will work closely with Hudson Headwaters.

"Just in the few patients I got to meet this morning, folks seem really appreciative and excited and I think we will be busy here," said Tucker Slingerland of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

The health center in Plattsburgh is taking new patients. Click here for more information.