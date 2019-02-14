Analysis of Revolutionary War remains on hold for now

Experts say it likely will be several weeks before they can properly examine human skeletal remains found at an upstate New York construction site where workers accidentally dug up a gravesite that may be from the Revolutionary War.

As many as 11 sets of skeletal remains were first discovered last week in Lake George and taken to the New York State Museum.

We're told the bones are in fragile condition and can't be fully analyzed until they are dry.

Along with the bones, two military buttons were found inscribed with "First Battalion Pennsylvania."

"Could this row of people all have been buried of the American Revolution? Could they all have been American Patriots? In which case this would become a very exciting important site," said Dr. David Starbuck, an archaeologist.

A representative for the family building on the $2 million project on the site says it could mean a loss of of hundreds of thousands of dollars, but that the moral obligation outweighs the cost.

