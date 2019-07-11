Human remains found in Grafton, N.H. identified as missing woman last seen in 2018

An autopsy reveals human remains found in Grafton, New Hampshire to be from Trish Haynes, a woman who was reported missing last year.

Haynes was reported missing last May in the Grafton/Danbury area.

We're told throughout the course of the investigation, human remains were found and after being tested, they have been identified as the missing woman.

The autopsy also determined she was the victim of a homicide.

New Hampshire State Police are now actively investigating what led to her death.