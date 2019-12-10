Human rights awards being handed out in Vermont and New Hampshire

Human rights awards for people who have made a difference in New Hampshire and Vermont are being given out.

On Tuesday, the following people will be honored in Vermont:

-Wendell Potter, Business For Medicare For All

-Meagan Gallagher, Vermont Planned Parenthood Action Fund

-Asma Elhuni, RISE! Upper Valley

-Wafic Faour, Vermont Planned Parenthood Action Fund

We're told these people have been doing critical work locally and around the country to advance human rights.

The awards are celebrated under a new name this year: the Rights & Democracy Institute.

On Monday, others were honored in New Hampshire.