Humanitarian organizations prepare for dip in donations

As another Christmas season has gone by, local humanitarian organizations are beginning to prepare for one of their most difficult times of the year. Organizations say they see a major dip in the number of volunteers coming to help out after the holidays, and a drop in the number of donations received.

"I think people plan to volunteer, and we do have a real need for more volunteers in November and December, that is very real, but we also have a need for volunteers every other day that we're open," Chittenden Food Shelf's Anisa Potvin said.

Potvin says that they always see a lot of support during the holidays, but after Christmas, that support tends to drop off.

C.O.T.S. in Burlington sees something very similar. Director of Development and Communications Becky Holt says that they are usually struggling after the holiday season.

"The holidays are always busy, lots of people are generous in our community and they want to give back, and there are so many events and opportunities for people to give, but after the holidays, I think people maybe don't know that there is still a need for assistance, and opportunities to volunteer," Holt says.

Hols adds that events are a major focus in November in December, but there are opportunities to donate and volunteer at C.O.T.S. all year, especially after the holiday season.

"There are so many opportunities in January and February because we just don't usually have as many volunteers in those months, and we certainly could use them," Holt said.

Locals that use these organizations agree that there is a drop in resources after the holiday season, but it is evident with the lack of variety at the food shelves and the lack of beds at homeless shelters.

Essex resident Jason Bray says that he wouldn't be here without the Safe Recovery organization.

"It takes a community to build that structure, I wouldn't be standing here right now if it wasn't for Safe Recovery; everybody needs help, and [Safe Recovery] definitely need it, if they're going to help people, they need to help themselves," Bray said.

Local organizations hope to hear from some more volunteers before the turn of the new year.

"People have good intentions but they aren't sure what they can do so if you're thinking 'well there seem to be ready-made opportunities to volunteer,' there are opportunities year-round," Holt said.

Potvin says that at Feeding Chittenden, they will always have a job for volunteers looking to help out.

"It can be packaging food, it can be cleaning, there are many ways you can contribute, if you have time come on in, we'll make it work," Potvin said.