Humid, windy days are worse for pain, study says

Researchers may have cracked the code on pain, or at least on how to predict it.

The new study says humid and windy days are worse for pain. (Source: WLS, WPVI, CNN)

A new study by scientists from the University of Manchester, UK, says humid and windy days are worse for pain.

Researchers say that type of weather aggravates pain for people with arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain and other chronic conditions by 20%.

"This would mean that, if your chances of a painful day on an average weather day were 5 in 100, they would increase to 6 in 100 on a damp and windy day," study author Will Dixon said in a statement.

Data was gathered from 13,000 people across the United Kingdom during 2016.

They recorded their symptoms in a smartphone app.

Scientists used GPS data from their phones to record weather conditions.

Dry days were found to be least likely to be painful.

There was no recorded association between pain and rainfall or temperature, just wind and humidity.

Researchers say the study could mean people with chronic pain can plan their activities based on predicted levels of pain, which could be as simple as looking at the forecast.

The study, “Cloudy with a Chance of Pain,” was funded by the charity, Versus Arthritis.

