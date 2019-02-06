Hundreds gather at Vt. Statehouse for hearing on abortion rights bill

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Vermont Statehouse Wednesday for a public hearing on an abortion bill. And the issue drew passionate voices on both sides.

The bill, H.57, has been sponsored by about 90 House members who fear a conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade. They want to ensure state law safeguards abortion rights.

Opponents say the bill is extreme because it doesn't include any restrictions.

Security was tight and dozens of people planned to testify with widely varying opinions.

"It is so important for it is so critically important for women, especially who are experiencing this kind of violence and for all women in Vermont to have every option available to them. Abortion needs to be safely available and affordable to all who may need it for whatever reason," Sarah Kenney testified.

"Life begins at conception, so abortion is premeditated murder. You pass this bill and your name and support will be signed with the blood of the innocent. The day this bill has passed God will hold each of you accountable for every abortion in Vermont to follow," Greg Darling testified.

The hearing was still underway when this story was published shortly after 6 p.m.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, has said he believes the right to abortion should be codified but he didn't have an opinion on this specific bill and said he would wait to see how it played out through the process.