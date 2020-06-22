Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Burlington

Hundreds gathered in Burlington Saturday to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group gathered at Battery Park and listened to a number of speeches from community members from the Queen City. The protest then moved to the streets with calls to defund the police.

Organizers say the rally was about unity and some in the Black community say it's important for all races to take a stand against racism.

"There's a lot of white people that are tired of other white people treating the black community how they don't want to be treated," said Mustaf Mohamad of Burlington. "We're still fighting for it, we just got to keep our patience and keep fighting until the end."