Hundreds of Santa flood Burlington to run in annual race

Hundreds of Santas took over downtown Burlington on Sunday for the annual Santa 5K race.

The proceeds of the event support of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. Patrick Gallivan, the Interim Executive Director of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, says that events like this are what help fund the activities and events held at their camp. "The Santa 5K run is really the community coming out to support the camp, and we're able to run year-round programs for children an d families with cancer, because of events like this."

Runners like the fact that the event is held for such a good cause, and they definitely have no shortage of fun while participating.

"It's just an amazing cause, and it's really well organized, and it's just really fun," Cindy Cole of Burlington said. She has been running in the Santa race for years now, and she has no intention of backing down from the 3.1 mile race through Burlington. "Well it's a tradition and it's for a great cause, I think four or five, six years I've been running, the Santa outfits' a little worn at this point."

Many other runners agree that this race is about more than just running a 5K.

"It's the Christmas spirit, to remind people there's hope and love, and understanding," David Call said.

Naia Tower-Pierce of the Northeast Kingdom, says she's running just because this kind of event is new to her.

"It's just for fun, for the holiday, I guess why not, like it's something so random," she said.

