Hundreds of UVM international students impacted by ICE decision

The University of Vermont is reacting to a decision from ICE that international students taking online classes only can't live in the U.S. this fall.

Some 671 of UVM's students were from outside the country this past semester.

UVM says colleges got an exemption this past spring because of the pandemic to allow international students to do their education online but still be able to live here. Normally, that isn't allowed.

But Monday, the feds modified that exemption for the fall.

The University of Vermont is doing a hybrid model of in-person and online learning and says they're confident they can find workarounds. But the school says it may be difficult for some students.

"I think our collective reaction was one of empathy for our students. And it is really, really stressful to be an international student in general, and it is more stressful right now," said Kim Howard, the director of international education at UVM.

UVM notes the guidance could still change.

MIT and Harvard have both filed lawsuits challenging the feds' decision because they are moving their learning online. Among other things, the lawsuit says the decision doesn't give students enough time to find alternatives if they want to stay here.