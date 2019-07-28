Hundreds protest immigrant incarceration and deportation

Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the Law Enforcement Support Center in Williston, speaking out against immigrant incarceration and deportation.

Organizers estimate between 500 and 1,000 people participated in the immigrant's rights protest.

It started with a march from Vermont Technical College in Williston, to the Law Enforcement Support Center, which is a couple of miles away. The march caused some traffic delays near Taft Corners, and the protest closed Harvest Lane from Williston Road to Marshall Ave. for almost two hours.

Organizers say they chose the Law Enforcement Center because it keeps records on people's immigration status, which can lead to ICE raids and arrests.

Protesters told WCAX News why they were part of Sunday's rally.

"I'm a third generation immigrant and I think everybody here are either immigrants, or decendants of immigrants. It's just not right that we are treating these people, [the way] we would not want our families to be treated," said Faried Munarsyah of Burlington.

"They're doing what we wish that the people of Germany, of Austria of Poland would have done for us," said Bob Fishel of Burlington.

There was also a small crowd of counter protesters.

"If they have true asylum claims, we are for that. We are for legal immigration, for people coming in and applying and doing it the right way," said Theresa Virginio of Lincoln.

Following the speaker portion of the protest, 19 people escalated the action and were arrested. They blocked the road from traffic to disrupt the workers at the ICE offices. The Vermont State Police issued citations and released those who were arrested. The hearing date is set for August 13 at Chittenden Superior Court.

