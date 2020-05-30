Hundreds protest in Burlington following death of George Floyd

Multiple protests in Burlington, Montpelier and Hanover, New Hampshire are happening Saturday night. It's in response to the death of George Floyd, during a police encounter on Monday in Minneapolis.

In Burlington, organizers expect around 1,200 protesters to attend. The event began in Battery Park, with a moment of silence for Floyd, and speakers.

Organizers say people could come in cars if they felt more comfortable, masks are required, and to be mindful of others space.

