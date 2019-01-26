Hundreds rally for life

Just days after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law, rolling back abortion regulations, more than 500 Vermonters took to the streets of Montpelier.

The pro-life crowd shared their resolve to fight for those they consider most vulnerable, the unborn.

"Scientists all around the world have proven that life begins at conception," Rob North of Ferrisburgh said.

"Now you can take an ultrasound and see what a baby looks like and see a fully formed baby, heart beating," John Brueckner of Swanton said.

John and his wife Clare wanted to show Vermont lawmaker, there are young people against abortion. It's personal. They said they struggled to conceive for six years.

"To think that so many lives have been taken. It just breaks our hearts. [My daughter] is such a joy, and I don't think people understand, children are a gift from God," Clare said.

From the smallest child to the older Vermonters, they stood together to defend life.