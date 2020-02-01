Hundreds take the plunge into Lake Champlain for Special Olympics Vermont

Hundreds of people braved the icy waters of Lake Champlain on Sunday to raise money for the Special Olympics.

More than 1,300 people participated in this year’s Penguin Plunge. The Special Olympics Vermont hosts the Penguin Plunge every winter to raise funds for the state’s 1,602 special Olympians. The event also seeks to raise awareness and acceptance through the power of sports and community for athletes who have intellectual disabilities.

Some of this year’s participants were new to the plunge.

“I was very nervous about it but now that I’ve done it… easy peasy,” said Anita Bourgeois.

Bourgeois says she’ll be back and she highly recommends others sign up.

“I’m going to do this for the next decade of my life,” she said. “I think everybody plus your husband plus your significant other plus your kids if they’re over 15—you need to come down. You need to come down. It’s an amazing event.”

Other people had plunged before. This was Simon Russell’s fifth year participating.

“It’s kind of a tradition for me. One of my brothers started doing it so I just did it,” Russell said.

Lily O’Brien came back for a second time. She also brought four of her friends along for the fun.

“We were the first in line and people just kept coming,” O’Brien said. Her friend Shayla Smith chimed in saying they ‘couldn’t get back out of the water’ for a few seconds.

The group of friends says the water was freezing, but they had a great time.

“It was very shocking. It was very warm in the tent and then I ran and it wasn’t as cold but then I hit the water and it was freezing,” said Elise Knoth.

There will be another Penguin Plunge in Southern Vermont at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort on March 21, at 1 p.m. Last year, Penguin Plunge events raised $534,000, according to the Special Olympics. At Plunge time this year, the organization had raised 90% of their fundraising goal. More donations were made Saturday, and are still being tallied. Totals will be announced next week.

