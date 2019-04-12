Hundreds turn out for luncheon to raise money for Heart Association

Hundreds of people turned out Friday for a Go Red for Women fundraising luncheon in South Burlington.

The American Heart Association event brought people together to hear about the strength and courage of stroke survivors.

Jamie Heath survived two strokes. Friday was her 18th birthday and she shared some of her story.

"When I was 7 years old, I had an aneurysm. That was my first hemorrhagic stroke. Then when I was 12 years old, I had my arteriovenous malformation, which is a tangle of blood vessels in the brain... and that was my second hemorrhagic stroke," Heath said.

"I have a personal passion. I am the mother of a cardiac survivor. Children are born with cardiac defects, as well. People from birth to all through adulthood can suffer from a range of cardiac disease," said Kathryn Towuel, who organized the luncheon.

A self-kindness coach was the keynote speaker, emphasizing the importance of reducing stress.

Friday's luncheon raised $40,000 for the American Heart Association.