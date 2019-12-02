Hunters asked to complete survey on Vermont wildlife

If you're a deer hunter, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department wants to hear from you.

Their annual deer survey is like a diary, where hunters record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November rifle season.

The information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals vary throughout the season and around the state.

The survey is available for all licensed deer hunters through the Fish and Wildlife website.