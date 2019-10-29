Hunters counting down to Vermont rifle season

Hunters are prepping for the popular, 16-day deer rifle season.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says it begins Nov. 16 and continues to Dec. 1.

Young, spike-antlered deer are protected during this season.

A hunter may take one buck during this season, with at least one antler having two or more points one inch or longer.

The department urges hunters to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest for safety.

Click here for more information about Vermont's deer season, including permit pricing.