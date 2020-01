The latest and greatest in all things hunting and fishing will be on display this weekend at the 28th Annual Yankee Sportsman's Classic in Essex Junction.

The three day event kicks off Friday and is expected to bring about 15,000 people to the Expo.

Nearly 200 exhibitors will be showing off gear, trucks, ATVs, wildlife demonstrations and seminars.

Tickets are $11 for adults and $5 for kids. It kicks-off at noon Friday.