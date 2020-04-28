Huntington Gorge closed due to road washout

The Huntington Gorge is closed to swimmers this year.

The popular but dangerous swimming hole in Richmond is off Dugway Road, and that is currently closed because of a washout. The landslide happened after the Halloween storm last fall and only got worse over the winter. Town officials say a fix isn't likely until fall at the earliest, but more likely next year. That's why town and Richmond Land Trust decided it was safest to close the area to cars, bikes, pedestrians and swimmers.

"Having this extra hazard in there, we wanted to make sure we kept people out of there this year. For their own safety and then, if anything did happen, it would make responding to that accident that much more challenging for the first responders," said Richmond Town Manager Josh Arneson.

They'll be enforcing that with strict parking rules. If your car is blocking the travel portion of the road, you'll be ticketed and towed. A ticket could cost you $200 and towing about the same.

