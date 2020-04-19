Huntington family using tree to tell jokes

A laugh is something we could all use during these times.

A family in Huntington is doing its part with words on wood.

For the last few weeks, this tree near the entrance to the Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center has had either a riddle or joke on it.

It was inspired by what was happening a few minutes away on Dugway Road.

There, you'll find mailboxes with either clever messages or jokes taped on to them.

The tree on Sherman Hollow Road already had a face on it, so the Enman family, who runs the center, decided to put a speech bubble on there with a riddle or joke.

It was part of the kids writing time as they learn from home. It's picked up a pretty good following within the neighborhood.

"It's a good way to be connected I guess with other people without actually talking to them and it's fun to look at the jokes," says seventh-grader Mya Peters.

"Everyone that passes by kind of notices it, pauses and takes a look. Neighbors have started sending me joke ideas. That one we had up today was sent by a neighbor down the road. It's been really fun, kind of something to look forward to each day and fun for us," says Kassie Enman.

Enman also won the women's division of the Vermont City Marathon three times.

She competed at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in February and is running as part of a relay team at this year's rescheduled VCM in the fall.