Hurdles remain for HIV treatment as medical improvements continue

Thursday is National HIV Testing Day, and while there are still hurdles when it comes to testing and treatment for the virus that causes AIDS, major improvements have been made in the past 30 years.

"I actually take more pills for heart disease then I do for HIV now, which I never would have expected in my 30s," said Jay Schuster, a Vermont man diagnosed with HIV in the 1990s.

Schuster says when he was diagnosed he was taking three pills twice a day. Now, he's down to one pill once a day. A landmark study published last month even found that the risk of HIV transmission is completely eliminated by effective drug treatment.

Since his diagnosis, Schuster has been treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Zpora Perry, a social worker with the Comprehensive Care Clinic at UVMMC, says there are still barriers to treating HIV and one of the biggest is money.

"We're really lucky in Vermont. We have expanded Medicaid so we can get people on insurance," said Perry. "If they aren't eligible for Medicaid, we can get them on some other kind of insurance. There's also a secondary program through the Department of Health that will pay for the copay or deductible for the medicine."

But even decades after the 1980s HIV epidemic, stigma still lingers over HIV treatment, both internally and from outdated views of the disease.

"That gets in the way of people getting treatment and I think it actually creates barriers because then people who are diagnosed can have some kind of internal stigma or shame around the diagnosis and they have to work through that before they are even able to engage in treatment," said Perry.

Schuster says it certainly wasn't easy for him to accept at first, but he's come a long way. "It's certainly not omnipresent in your life, like I'm doing this interview. And I'm not sure I would have felt comfortable with my name... And I'm not sure if I would have felt comfortable doing that 20 years ago," he said.

Reporter Avery Powell: Twenty years ago, you sitting here now. What would you have told yourself 20 years ago?

Jay Schuster: That I'd be alive now.