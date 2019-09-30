I-89 NB in Colchester closed due to crash

A tractor-trailer crash has closed both lanes of I-89 northbound between exits 16 and 17 in Colchester.

The southbound side remains open.

Officials say the tractor-trailer collided with a lane divider placed between the two northbound lanes. The section of the interstate is currently under construction, but no work was being done at the time of the crash.

The crash caused extensive damage to the tractor-trailer and the barriers.

Crews are currently cleaning up fuel and debris.

The interstate is expected to be closed for several hours.