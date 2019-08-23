I-89 closures between Richmond and Waterbury due to two crashes

Two accidents are causing major slowdowns on Interstate 89.

Police say I-89 has been reopened with one lane of northbound travel and one lane of southbound travel between exits 11 and 10 in Richmond and Waterbury.

We're told a secondary crash in the backed up traffic has blocked at least one lane of I-89 south.

The second crash happened just before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer crashed into a minivan.

Police say to avoid the area. They say they are diverting traffic at both exits.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.