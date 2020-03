A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 89 in Sharon Tuesday morning has partially closed north and southbound lanes.

Police say the crash took place in the northbound lane but is blocking the left lanes in both directions. It was announced shortly after 9 a.m. There was no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the crash between mile markers 11 and 13.

Police say it is expected to take several hours to clean up and that motorists should expect delays in the area.