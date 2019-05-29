Hazmat cleanup continues from I-91 tractor-trailer crash

An I-91 tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday near St. Johnsbury continues to cause problems for commuters because of asbestos contamination concerns.

Courtesy: Vermont State Police

The tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday just before the northbound exit 22. It blocked the highway for about 12 hours. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A Vermont State Police spokesperson says the truck may have contained asbestos but crews are still evaluating the scene and excavating soil.

The highway is open but officials say driver could see continued delays on Wednesday.