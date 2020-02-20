‘I want to die, right now’: Mom posts aftermath of son’s bullying

Sick and tired of her 9-year-old son being bullied, Yarraka Bayles grabbed her phone and started recording his rant after the latest episode at school.

“I want to die, right now,” a sobbing Quaden said.

The boy has a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia, a condition that creates shortened limbs.

As Bayles was picking Quaden up from school, she saw a classmate patting him on the head like a “little puppy” and making comments on his height, she told Australia’s NITV.

“This is the impacts of bullying!” Bayles said in a Facebook post that includes the video. “I seriously don’t know what else to do!”

“I want people to know, parents, educators, teachers,” Bayles is heard saying in the video. “This is the effects that bullying has. This is what bullying does.”

The video has touched a nerve around the globe. Views have topped 10 million and the video has been shared more than 200,000 times.

Tens of thousands of comments on the post include words of encouragement for the boy.

Quaden has been pulled from school and his mom is considering homeschooling him.

