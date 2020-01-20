ICE ups ante in standoff with NYC: 'This is not a request'

Federal immigration officials are turning to a new tactic in the fight over New York City's so-called sanctuary policies.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued four subpoenas Friday for information about inmates wanted for deportation.

The move came hours after the agency's acting director blamed the city's sanctuary policies for the sexual assault and killing of a 92-year-old woman in Queens.

The agency sent similar requests to the city of Denver this week and says it's considering expanding the practice to other jurisdictions that refuse to share information with immigration officials.

