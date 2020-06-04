IRS accidentally mails stimulus checks to deceased people

A warning from a Vermont woman after she got a COVID-19 stimulus payment in the mail addressed to her deceased father.

The AARP says if you have relatives who have passed away in the last couple of years, the IRS might have mistakenly sent money to them. But the IRS says you're responsible for sending it back.

Pat Downer of Richmond told us she's frustrated at the hassle and says what's extra infuriating is that the payment shows the IRS knew her father was dead.

"It's kind of like the IRS just said, 'Well, we made a mistake, but now it's your problem,'" Downer said. "And why would I have to send the check back? Couldn't I just tear it up or just never cash it?"

If this happened to your family, click here for information on how to return the payment.

Also, one of our staff members noticed when his money arrived how much it looked like it could be junk mail. Take a look at the envelope and card below. That's what it will look like so you don't accidentally throw it out.