Ice Castles in New Hampshire opens despite warm temperatures

Organizers of annual hand-crafted ice castle sculptures in New Hampshire say the popular tourist attraction is opening Friday as planned. The frozen attraction is located in six places across North America, including in North Woodstock. The castles include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides and fountains. The winter wonderland is built from scratch when the cold conditions allow the ice to sprout from the barren ground. A spokesperson for Ice Castles in New Hampshire says they are watching the weather and are planning to open late on Saturday because of the balmy conditions.

