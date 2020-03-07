Warmer weathers begs the question, when will the lake ice melt?

In Newport, the Lake Memphremagog ice out contest is underway.

A weighted Ice Out "mascot" is put in the bay and attached to a time clock. When the mascot drops, the clock stops.

Tickets can be purchased at Azur's Liquor Store, Hoagies Pizza & Pasta, Jimmy Kwik, Westside Market & Deli, The Pick & Shovel, or the Parks and Recreation office on Main Street, as well as online until April first, or whenever the ice goes out.

The money is split between the winner the Gardner Memorial Park Playground & Splashpad Project.