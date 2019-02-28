Ice castles turn farmland into winter wonderland

Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland constructed from ice in New Hampshire.

Ice Castles in North Woodstock features a collection of ice tunnels, caverns and a 97-foot (30-meter) ice slide that cover an acre (half a hectare) of farmland. Some have said the scene is like something out of the movie "Frozen."

The winter wonderland is one of six in North America.

It starts small in December, when a team sets up icicle farms: metal racks that are sprayed with water to allow icicles to grow on them overnight. The team then harvests the icicles and continually sprays them with water.

The attraction moved this year from neighboring Lincoln.

