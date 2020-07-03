Ice cream sales to help Vermont Foodbank through local partnership

The Vermont Food Bank is scooping up donations, thanks to a partnership that's selling ice cream.

FILE Photo

Lake Champlain Chocolates and Vermont Creamery teamed up to create a limited-edition Benefit Batch.

It's a Maple Crème Fraiche and Chocolate Crème Fraiche.

An ice cream truck will be selling the flavors at the Burlington Waterfront Park and Oakledge Park from 11 a.m. Friday until sunset.

We're told all proceeds will go to the Vermont Foodbank and that one ice cream cone helps make five meals for a family.