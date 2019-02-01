Ice flies off truck and into windshield, injuring NH driver

Police say ice and snow flew off a truck and into the windshield of a New Hampshire Department of Transportation vehicle, hitting the driver in the head.

Courtesy: N.H. State Police

Authorities say the driver was struck around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 101 in Raymond.

Police say the department vehicle was about five car lengths behind the box truck when ice from the truck went through the windshield and hit the driver.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road, and a bystander stopped to help and notify authorities.

The DOT driver has been hospitalized with a laceration to the head and possible additional injuries.

The box truck continued on Route 101, and police attempts to locate it afterward were unsuccessful.

